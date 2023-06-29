Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Coerente Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Coerente Capital Management decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 5.5% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $24,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 66.1% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,526,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,128,000 after acquiring an additional 129,669 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.88. 583,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

