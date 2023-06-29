Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Australian REIT Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Australian REIT Income Fund stock remained flat at C$8.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.83. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$7.52 and a 1-year high of C$10.98.

Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

