Auddia (AUUD) & The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Free Report) is one of 145 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Auddia to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Auddia has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia’s peers have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Auddia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -173.20% -130.25% Auddia Competitors -94.66% -1,989.17% -208.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

15.7% of Auddia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Auddia and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 -$6.90 million -0.75 Auddia Competitors $922.44 million -$64.70 million -8.56

Auddia’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Auddia. Auddia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Auddia and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 0 0 N/A Auddia Competitors 557 3192 5105 81 2.53

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 24.88%. Given Auddia’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Auddia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Auddia beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

