Auddia (AUUD) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Free Report) is one of 141 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Auddia to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Auddia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auddia and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 -$6.90 million -0.75 Auddia Competitors $945.61 million -$60.86 million -9.06

Volatility and Risk

Auddia’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Auddia. Auddia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Auddia has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Auddia and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 0 0 N/A Auddia Competitors 554 3176 5051 81 2.53

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 24.42%. Given Auddia’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Auddia has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Auddia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -173.20% -130.25% Auddia Competitors -92.96% -2,051.96% -215.37%

Summary

Auddia beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

