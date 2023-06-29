Atwater Malick LLC Purchases 3,500 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 2.6% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after acquiring an additional 155,280 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

CVS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996,065. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

