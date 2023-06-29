Atwater Malick LLC Buys 1,038 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 3.7% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.98. The stock had a trading volume of 248,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,450. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.72. The firm has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

