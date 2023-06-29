Atwater Malick LLC Acquires 1,478 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $50.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,750. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

