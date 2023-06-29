Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $156.07

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $156.07 and last traded at $156.07, with a volume of 36555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Atkore Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,898,000 after buying an additional 170,539 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 48.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

