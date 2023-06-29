ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Short Interest Down 90.4% in June

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,400 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the May 31st total of 5,110,000 shares. Approximately 42.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Performance

ATIP traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.77. 69,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $85.50.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($3.50). ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 58.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy will post -15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATIP. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 214.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 150.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

Featured Articles

