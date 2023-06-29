Astor Investment Management LLC Has $28.36 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,809 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.2% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $28,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,280,000 after buying an additional 1,119,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,071,000 after buying an additional 7,093,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,612,000 after buying an additional 1,435,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,629,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,240,000 after buying an additional 737,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,063. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.