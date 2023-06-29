ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0546 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $4.05 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018323 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013902 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,216.75 or 0.99973438 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05645299 USD and is down -7.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,107,662.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.