Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Increased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 3.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.17% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $71,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,431,788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $116,254,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,532,000 after acquiring an additional 416,605 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 583.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,113,000 after acquiring an additional 389,914 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.57.
Insider Activity
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.4 %
AJG stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.81. 218,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $219.23.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.
