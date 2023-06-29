Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.89. 208,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,259. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $219.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

