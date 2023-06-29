argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $456.16.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities increased their target price on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of argenx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth about $15,377,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of argenx by 4,901.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,807,000 after acquiring an additional 129,396 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth about $1,487,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Price Performance

ARGX stock opened at $384.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $397.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.96. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $423.99.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. Research analysts expect that argenx will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Further Reading

