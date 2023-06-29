Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 407,807 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 374,503 shares.The stock last traded at $10.53 and had previously closed at $10.54.

Ares Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Ares Acquisition by 185.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

