Ardor Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $67.23 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00041622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

