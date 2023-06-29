ARAW 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.88 Million (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded up 8,782.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. ARAW has a total market cap of $84.32 million and $17.88 million worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW token can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 127.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.vip. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject.

Buying and Selling ARAW

According to CryptoCompare, “ARAW (ARAW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARAW has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of ARAW is 0.00065304 USD and is down -96.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2,588,209.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

