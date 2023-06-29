Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Shares Down 0.5%

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 393.08 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 395 ($5.02). 89 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397 ($5.05).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aquis Exchange from GBX 1,022 ($12.99) to GBX 1,008 ($12.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Aquis Exchange Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £106.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,425.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 404.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 393.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53.
Insider Activity
Aquis Exchange Company Profile
Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. It also provides exchange and regulatory technology to third parties. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,700 stocks and ETFs across 15 European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.
