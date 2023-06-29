Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Shares Down 0.5%

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 393.08 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 395 ($5.02). 89 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397 ($5.05).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aquis Exchange from GBX 1,022 ($12.99) to GBX 1,008 ($12.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Aquis Exchange Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £106.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,425.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 404.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 393.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53.

Insider Activity

Aquis Exchange Company Profile

In other news, insider Glenn Collinson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 404 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £10,100 ($12,841.70). Also, insider Fields Wicker-Miurin bought 2,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £9,971.50 ($12,678.32). Insiders bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,150 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.51% of the company's stock.

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. It also provides exchange and regulatory technology to third parties. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,700 stocks and ETFs across 15 European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

