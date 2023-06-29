Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,275 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $144.03 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day moving average is $117.71. The company has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.