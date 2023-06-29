Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Free Report) shares rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.07 and last traded at $27.03. Approximately 16,084 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 6,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 50.47% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.

