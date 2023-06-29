Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $47.62 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on APOG. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl acquired 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $61,018.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl purchased 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,209. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 993.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

