APA Group (ASX:APA) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

APA Group (ASX:APA – Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This is an increase from APA Group’s previous final dividend of $0.28.

APA Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 496.16.

Get APA Group alerts:

About APA Group

(Free Report)

See Also

APA Group engages in energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, electricity interconnectors, gas fired power generation stations, and solar farms and wind farms, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.