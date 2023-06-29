APA Group (ASX:APA) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

APA Group (ASX:APA – Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This is an increase from APA Group’s previous final dividend of $0.28.
APA Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 496.16.
About APA Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than APA Group
- Apple’s Bull Run And Why It’s Different
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.