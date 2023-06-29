Ankr (ANKR) Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $225.04 million and approximately $18.09 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018288 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013916 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,169.59 or 0.99975906 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02341616 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $31,641,935.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

