Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Trading Up 0.4%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.64. Approximately 274,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 281,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NGLOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays upgraded Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anglo American from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,300 ($41.96) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($37.51) to GBX 3,050 ($38.78) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,180.00.

Anglo American Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

