Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Shares Down 18.8%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Free Report) dropped 18.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 180,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 645% from the average daily volume of 24,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Angkor Resources Trading Down 25.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$10.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.99.

Angkor Resources Company Profile

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its two mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 266 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. It also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

