Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 75,100 shares trading hands.

Andrea Electronics Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.