Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Stock Price Up 5%

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:ANPMF – Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 66,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 20,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.66.

Andean Precious Metals Company Profile

Andean Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project in Bolivia. It is also exploring its San Pablo and Rio Blanco gold projects located in Bolivia and Latin America. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada. Andean Precious Metals Corp. is a subsidiary of PMB Partners LP.

