Analyzing Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) & Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) and Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Washington Trust Bancorp and Touchstone Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.95%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Touchstone Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

69.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Touchstone Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp 23.96% 14.87% 1.05% Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Touchstone Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp $216.82 million 2.14 $71.68 million $3.91 6.98 Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $4.05 million $0.83 9.88

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. Washington Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Touchstone Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Touchstone Bankshares on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers debit card, automated teller machine, telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer; and offers variable annuities and college savings plans. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards; and digital banking, treasury, wealth management, and financial planning services. It has branches in northern North Carolina and south-central Virginia. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Prince George, Virginia.

