Analyzing Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) and K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Free Report) and K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Save Foods and K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Save Foods -1,434.19% -111.76% -97.05% K+S Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Save Foods and K+S Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A K+S Aktiengesellschaft 0 3 2 0 2.40

Valuation and Earnings

K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 187.05%. Given K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe K+S Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Save Foods.

This table compares Save Foods and K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Save Foods $390,000.00 6.94 -$5.74 million ($1.54) -0.38 K+S Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $0.97 8.79

K+S Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Save Foods. Save Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than K+S Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Save Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Save Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

K+S Aktiengesellschaft beats Save Foods on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc., an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. The company's products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. Its products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. The company also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Pimi Agro Cleantech, Inc. and changed its name to Save Foods, Inc. in April 2016. Save Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names. The company also provides potash, magnesium, and salt products for various industrial applications under the APISAL, AXAL, KASA, k-DRILL, NUTRIKS, REGENIT, and SOLSEL brand names. K+S Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

