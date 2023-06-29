Analyzing Iveda Solutions (IVDA) and Its Competitors

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Free Report) is one of 422 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Iveda Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions -50.12% -44.72% -32.35% Iveda Solutions Competitors -45.80% -93.59% -10.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Iveda Solutions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Iveda Solutions Competitors 1934 12909 26610 638 2.62

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Iveda Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.15%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.54%. Given Iveda Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iveda Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

2.5% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iveda Solutions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $4.47 million -$3.35 million -4.90 Iveda Solutions Competitors $1.92 billion $231.23 million 5.81

Iveda Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions. Iveda Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Iveda Solutions has a beta of -1.63, indicating that its share price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 0.35, indicating that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iveda Solutions competitors beat Iveda Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.