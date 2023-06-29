Analyzing Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (CGUSY) and Its Competitors

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Free Report) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Casino, Guichard-Perrachon to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A 3.10 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors $26.98 billion $611.37 million 187.25

Analyst Ratings

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casino, Guichard-Perrachon 1 0 0 0 1.00 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors 1120 2752 3007 114 2.30

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 765.38%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 100.22%. Given Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors 2.07% 14.55% 4.73%

Summary

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon rivals beat Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.

