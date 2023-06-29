Analysts’ Upgrades for June 28th (AAMC, ALEX, AMP, FF, FLT, GSIT, KBR, MANU, MPLX, OMAB)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, June 28th:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Team (NYSE:TISI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

