Analysts’ Upgrades for June 28th (AAMC, ALEX, AMP, FF, FLT, GSIT, KBR, MANU, MPLX, OMAB)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, June 28th:
Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Team (NYSE:TISI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
