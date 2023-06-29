Analysts Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Price Target at $118.40

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $129,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,910 shares of company stock valued at $842,394. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Ingredion Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Ingredion by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $104.44 on Thursday. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

About Ingredion

(Free Report

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.