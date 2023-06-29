Analysts Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Price Target at $118.40

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGRFree Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $129,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,910 shares of company stock valued at $842,394. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Ingredion by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $104.44 on Thursday. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGRFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

