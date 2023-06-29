Amyris Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 12,142 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 109% compared to the typical volume of 5,807 put options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.10 to $0.65 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

In other Amyris news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $284,582.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,431.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at $2,007,000. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth about $2,628,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amyris by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 726,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,793,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,797,000 after purchasing an additional 712,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amyris by 4,188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 722,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 705,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,989. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. Amyris has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $380.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 million. Research analysts expect that Amyris will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amyris, Inc operates as a biotechnology company in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It creates, manufactures, and commercializes consumer products and ingredient, including clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products; and ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

