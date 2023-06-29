Amyris Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 12,142 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 109% compared to the typical volume of 5,807 put options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.10 to $0.65 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amyris news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $284,582.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,431.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris
Amyris Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,989. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. Amyris has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $380.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.17.
Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 million. Research analysts expect that Amyris will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Amyris
Amyris, Inc operates as a biotechnology company in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It creates, manufactures, and commercializes consumer products and ingredient, including clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products; and ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

