Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Trimmed by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.29% of Amgen worth $374,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $221.06. 266,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,971. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.18. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

