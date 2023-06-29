AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,556,193 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $189.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $190.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

