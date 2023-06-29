American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
NYSE:AMS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.51. 6,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,155. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.75.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
