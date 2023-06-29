American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.61

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.61 and traded as low as $21.25. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 18,089 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

American Realty Investors Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60.

Insider Activity at American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 880.72% and a return on equity of 45.01%.

In other news, Director Bradford A. Phillips purchased 2,000 shares of American Realty Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,315 shares in the company, valued at $126,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,535 shares of company stock worth $85,531. 90.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

