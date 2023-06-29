American Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,016 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,675,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $79.25 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

