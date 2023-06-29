American Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $138.88 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.03.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

