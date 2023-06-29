American Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average of $94.16. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

