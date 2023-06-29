American Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,455 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

