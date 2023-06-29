American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Reduced by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in American Express by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.78. The company had a trading volume of 510,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.82.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

