American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.98

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 3805119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,817,952 shares of the airline’s stock worth $864,687,000 after buying an additional 1,482,592 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 16,743,035 shares of the airline’s stock worth $212,971,000 after acquiring an additional 152,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,197,531 shares of the airline’s stock worth $209,161,000 after purchasing an additional 331,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,281,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $181,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

