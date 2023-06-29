Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,347,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 220,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 304,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 96,210 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 236,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 28,852 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

