Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $452,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $132,101,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,114,000 after purchasing an additional 625,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,304,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,188. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

