Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 10.0 %
NYSE:AAMC traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,194. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $103.50.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
