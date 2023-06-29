Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 10.0 %

NYSE:AAMC traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,194. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $103.50.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

