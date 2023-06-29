Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMCFree Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 10.0 %

NYSE:AAMC traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,194. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $103.50.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.