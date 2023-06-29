Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 510,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,727,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,269,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,438,000 after acquiring an additional 532,867 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 126,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,985,000. Finally, Resolute Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.