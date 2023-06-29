Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Linde by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Linde by 681.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 358,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,579,000 after purchasing an additional 312,983 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $374.93 on Thursday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $378.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.39.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

