Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 249.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises 0.7% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000.

NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

